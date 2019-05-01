Akshay Kumar has given back to back hits in Bollywood recently with films promoting patriotism. The actor has also done a lot of socially relevant films and has found immense appreciation from the public as well as critics.

However, at the same time, Akshay’s nationality has been questioned by a lot of people. The superstar has been constantly alleged for having Canadian citizenship.

Recently, Akshay found himself in trouble and amidst all kind of social trolling as he was not seen voting even though his wife Twinkle Khanna was present at the polling booth. The actor who encouraged his fans to vote was badly trolled by the people for not voting himself or not sharing a pic of his inked finger.

Recently, Akshay was present at the screening of Bollywood movie Blank. While interacting with the media he was asked to respond to the criticism he’s facing regarding not voting. However, it was Akshay’s reaction which shocked everyone. The Khiladi Kumar chose to dodge the question and moved ahead saying, “Chaliye Beta” to the reporter.

The way he ignored the question has surely made the people even more doubtful and the video has gone viral on the social media now.

Meanwhile, Akshay Kumar was last seen in Kesari which proved to be a Hit at the Box Office and also became Akshay’s first 150 crores grosser. The superstar will be next seen in films like Mission Mangal, Housefull 4, Sooryavanshi, Laaxmi Bomb and Hera Pheri 3.

