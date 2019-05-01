Avengers: Endgame Box Office Day 5: Enters The 200 Crore Club!

Avengers: Endgame Box Office Day 5: In just five days, Avengers: Endgame has entered the 200 Crore Club. This is the first time ever that a Hollywood film has achieved this feat in India. As a matter of fact, no Hindi film has ever crossed this major milestone in such a quick time.

On Tuesday, the film collected 28 crores* more and these are just phenomenal numbers. The film is going great guns all over, and especially the 3D version is going houseful practically at the majority of screens. That is contributing immensely to the moolah which is coming in.

Planning to watch any movie in the theatres? Click here and enjoy exclusive cashback offers!

The film had collected 217.70 crores* already and today it will go past the lifetime collections of Avengers: Infinity War. That would make it the highest grossing Hollywood film of all time in India and that too in mere 6 days.

The superhero flick is one of the rare films to find critical appreciation as well as audience love and that is something which is leading to all around massive footfalls. There are records being broken currently and many more are set to be history in days to come.

*Estimates. Final numbers awaited

Note: All collections as per production and distribution sources

Android & IOS users, download our mobile app for faster than ever Bollywood & Box Office updates!