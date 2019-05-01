Chashni From Bharat Out! Years Later, The Chemistry Of Salman Khan & Katrina Kaif Is Still Afresh

Salman Khan, yesterday presented the teaser of Bharat’s song Chashni co-starring Katrina Kaif and now the full song is here. It is finally out and it has given us a sugar-rush after its few seconds of a sneak peek. Chashni is sure to bring a smile to the audience’s face, looking promising with the pleasing music- ready to top the charts.

“Ishqe-di-chashni #ChashniSong OUT NOW – http://bit.ly/ChashniSong @Bharat_TheFilm @aliabbaszafar @atulreellife @itsBhushanKumar #KatrinaKaif @VishalDadlani @ShekharRavjiani #AbhijeetSrivastava @Irshad_Kamil @VMVMVMVMVM @nikhilnamit @ReelLifeProdn @SKFilmsOfficial @TSeries”

The song focuses on the delightful chemistry of Salman Khan and Katrina Kaif, which even years later is still afresh. Shot in various different locations, all exotic, the picturesque presence of both the stars and soothing melody brightens up the visuals. Check out the video here:

Beginning the journey of a man and a nation, Salman Khan shared the first poster of Bharat featuring himself in an old look with a grey moustache, beard and hair.

One of the most anticipated films of the year, Bharat is all set to take the audience on a ride back in time the time on 24th April, 2019. The fans are now counting days before this grand movie gives the trailer.

Including stellar performers like Salman Khan, Katrina Kaif, Disha Patani, Tabu, and Sunil Grover, the Ali Abbas Zafar directorial boasts of an ensemble cast promising power-packed performances.

