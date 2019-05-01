Avengers: Endgame Box Office Day 5 Early Trends: Records... Assemble!

Avengers: Endgame Box Office Day 5 Early Trends: After a historic initial first five days, our superheroes are yet in no mood to pull out their names from the record book. Robert Downey Jr’s Iron Man, Chris Evans’ CapAm may have got the loudest cheers in the cinema halls but outside they’re crossing every milestone as Avengers.

After a humongous first Monday of 31.05 crores, Avengers: Endgame stood at a really grand total of 189.70 crores in just four days. Which means not just 200 crores in 5 days but also crossing various biggies of Bollywood already.

Planning to watch any movie in the theatres? Click here and enjoy exclusive cashback offers!

According to the early reports coming in, the movie has collected in the range of 27-29 crores. This takes the total of the movie to 216-218 crores.

“The massive response by audiences across the country is a testimony of how emotionally invested the Marvel fans are in the ‘Avengers’ franchise. They have eagerly waited to watch the culmination of the journey of 11 years and their extraordinary love for the Marvel characters is clearly evident today,” Bikram Duggal, Head – Studio Entertainment, Disney India, said in a statement.

Avengers: Endgame, the 22nd film of MCU, marks the end of an era that revolved around Iron Man, the Hulk and Captain America, among others. It is helmed by Russo Brothers Joe and Anthony.

The star-studded cast includes Robert Downey Jr., Chris Evans, Mark Ruffalo, Chris Hemsworth, Scarlett Johansson, Jeremy Renner, Don Cheadle, Paul Rudd, Brie Larson, Karen Gillan, Danai Gurira, Bradley Cooper and Josh Brolin. Fans of the Marvel Cinematic Universe (MCU) have embraced the film the world over.

Android & IOS users, download our mobile app for faster than ever Bollywood & Box Office updates!