Priety Zinta’s Ex Ness Wadia Faces 2 Years Of Imprisonment For Drugs Possesion In Japan!

Bollywood actress Preity Zinta has stayed away from the big screen, for quite a long time but she’s been always in the headlines given her involvement in Indian Premiere League, being an owner of Kings XI Punjab. Now, the Bollywood beauty is back in the news, but this time it’s due to her ex-lover Ness Wadia.

As per the report in Financial Times, Preity Zinta’s ex-lover and co-owner of Kings XI Punjab, was caught with 25 grams of cannabis resin in his trouser pockets at New Chitose Airport in the northern Japanese island of Hokkaido.

“Mr Wadia spent a period in detention before his indictment on March 20 and an undisclosed period of detention before a court hearing. The Sapporo District Court handed him a two-year prison sentence, which was suspended for five years”, the report states.

It is learnt that Ness Wadia has admitted the possession of drugs but defended it by stating that it was just for his personal consumption and not for any other purposes.

Ness Wadia is a son of industrialist Nusli Wadia and inheritor of one of Indias wealthiest business families, has been sentenced for drugs possession while on a skiing holiday to Japan.

According to a brief report carried by a local Hokkaido station of state broadcaster NHK, customs officials at New Chitose were alerted to Wadia by sniffer dogs and a search revealed that he had about 25g of what appeared to be cannabis resin in his trouser pocket.

