A Guy Spoils Avengers: Endgame In The Theatre & The Crowd Was Left With No Words – Emotional Read!

Avengers: Endgame is not just only breaking records at the box office but it’s been able to connect emotionally with the hearts of audience worldwide. It’s not merely the connect of the last 11 years and 21 movies; with the end, the movie redefines the superhero genre with its closing act.

From ‘I Love You 3000’ to CapAm’s moist-eyed ending, audiences are delightfully grabbing the soul-touching moments with a bunch of tissues. A user on FB shared one personal story which was as poignant as the climax of the film.

Sabyasachi Biswas took his Facebook account and shared the story:

“Today was the third day I went for the Endgame. Didn’t find anything new in the movie, but found something worthy of sharing.

There was a guy beside me, who was constantly narrating the movie to his friend. Since I saw the movie twice, I wasn’t finding any issue with it, but people who were around asked him to stop. During the interval, we all noticed that the guy he was narrating to is blind, after talking with him we came to know that he lost both of his eyes in a bike accident just after Thor: Ragnarok. Ever since this guy who was narrating watches every MCU movies at first, then takes his blind friend to a movie and narrates him the entire movie. During the second half of the Endgame, we all witnessed how dramatically he explains the scenes to a friend and his friend’s facial expressions changing from time to time. The aggression, the smile, the tears, Tony & Nat’s situation & Thanos’s defeat seemed so alive in his face. Well, we all have lost our words to praise his friend and their fandom for MCU! Long live their friendship. Thank you, Anthony & Joe, for letting us witness this. 💝🌸”

