T-Series VS PewDiePie: Vlogger Kjellberg Calls Off The YouTube War For A Good Reason!

After an online war ranging for about 6-7 months, the PewDiePie’s owner Felix Arvid Ulf Kjellberg, finally called off the YouTube subscribers’ war with Indian music channel, T-Series. The vlogger came up with a video yesterday, in which he stated that he and his YouTube community don’t want to indulge in a competition, which is hurtful in any way.

In a YouTube video spanning for 3 minutes and 53 seconds, vlogger Kjellberg aka PewDiePie, gave a sneak peek into the competition between his channel and T-Series, and also reminded of how all it started. He thanked all the celebrities and loyal fans for supporting him to reach such a huge number of subscribers.

Kjellberg said that at the beginning, all was well between him and the Indian musical giant, but the fun game of subscribers took an unhealthy turn as he went too long with his diss tracks ‘Bitch Lasagna’ and ‘Congratulations’. He also said that as a gesture of respect, he will maintain a block on his songs which was directed by The Delhi High Court.

The vlogger mentioned two incidents, which made him feel disgusted. In the first incident, one of his ardent fan, spray painted “subscribe to PewDiePie” on two memorials and the other one was quite shocking, in which the shooter involved in Christchurch mosque killings gave a shout out to subscribe PewDiePie channel.

With the users going far ahead in the online war between the two top YouTube channels, Kjellberg called off the competition from his side and asserted of continuing with the cool and fun content.

