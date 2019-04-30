Avengers: Endgame At The Box Office: Russo Brothers REVEAL The Mantra Behind The Billion Dollar Success!

Avengers: Endgame which witnesses union of our favourite superheroes starting from Iron Man, Spider Man to Captain Marvel, is raking in earth-shattering response at the box office. Not only is the movie working well in India but is breaking records worldwide! After earning the biggest opening of approx. $641 million, it also made $1.2 billion worldwide in its first weekend. Now, the directors – Russo Brothers have revealed their mantra of success and here’s all about it!

Brothers Joe Russo & Anthony Russo spoke about the success at the Milken Institute Global Conference in Beverly Hills, California. They revealed that social media along with web stream services have a lot of roles to play in and they drive the traffic to the theatres. “They’re supercharging each other,” Joe Russo shared about the video streaming and the movie business. “There’s just an addiction to content consumption. This generation is craving a new kind of storytelling.”

They further on went to reveal that they like teasing the fans before providing them what they want but in a different manner. Joe Russo said, “We like to tease the fans. We put clues out there that are very inscrutable. We don’t respond directly to fans, but we put information out there they can have conversations about. People from all over the world can talk to each other instantaneously. It will reach millions of people in an hour all over the world.”

The Russo Brothers have directed 3 Marvel movies before Endgame – Captain America: Winter Soldier, Captain America: Civil War & Avengers: Infinity War.

Avengers: Endgame which released in India on April 26, is enjoying a successful run with 189.70 crores till now.

