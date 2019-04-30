Avengers: Endgame Box Office: After setting new records over the weekend globally, Avengers: Endgame is continuing its victory march even during the weekdays in India. After surpassing Fast And Furious 7 on Sunday, the movie took over the lifetime total of The Jungle Book.

Apart from becoming 5th Hollywood movie to achieve the celebrated 100 crore mark in India, Avengers: Endgame is surpassing the highest grossing movies in the list. Summing the grand total of 189.70 crores with 31.05 crores coming on first Monday, the Marvel Cinematic Universe’s flick has beaten The Jungle Book (188 crores) to become second all time highest grossing movie in India.

Avengers: Endgame Box Office: With 189.70 Crores In 4 Days, Becomes The 2nd Highest Hollywood Grosser In India!

With a kind of momentum on the weekdays and considering the holiday in Maharashtra and Gujarat on 1st May, Avengers: Endgame is set to become the highest grossing Hollywood release in India, by beating Avengers: Infinity War.

Directed by Anthony Russo and Joe Russo, Avengers: Endgame amassed a mammoth collection of $1.2 Billion mark in the opening weekend.

Check out the list of all time Highest Hollywood Grossers in India:

RankIndia Nett (Cr)
1. Avengers: Infinity War (3D)222.69 crores
2. Avengers: Endgame PayTM189.70* crores
3. The Jungle Book (3D)188.00 crores
4. Fast and Furious7 (3D)110.00 crores
5. Jurassic World101.00 crores
6.Fast and Furious 8 (3D)86.00 crores
7. Captain Marvel84.20 crores
8.Mission: Impossible - Fallout77.00 crores
9.Avengers: Age of Ultron76.00 crores
10.Jurassic World: Fallen Kingdom (2D)72.00 crores
11. The Conjuring 262.00 crores
12.Thor: Ragnarok60.00 crores
13.Captain America Civil war59.00 crores
14. Spiderman: Homecoming58.00 crores
15. Aquaman55.00 crores
16. Deadpool 254.00crores
17. The Amazing Spiderman 252.00 crores
18. Jumanji: Welome To The Jungle51.90 crores
19.Iron Man 350.50 crores
20. The Amazing Spiderman48.25 crores
21.Annabelle: Creation44.50 crores
22.The Nun42.00 crores
23.Incredibles 240.25 crores
24.Batman v Superman: Dawn of Justice40.00 crores
25.Black Panther38.00 crores
26.Justice League35.00 crores
27.The Dark Knight Rises33.00 crores
28.Ant-Man And The Wasp30.60 crores
29. Skyfall30.00 crores

The movie opened to $350 million in North America and $859 million overseas for a global launch of $1.2 billion, including $330.5 million in China, reports hollywoodreporter.com.

Infinity War, which took 11 days to hit $1 billion, versus five days for Avengers: Endgame, topped out at $2.04 billion globally.

Not only is Avengers: Endgame a direct sequel to Avengers: Infinity War, it’s the culmination of the previous 20-plus titles in the Marvel Cinematic Universe (MCU), a blockbuster series of films that commenced with “Iron Man” in 2008 and established Kevin Feige’s Marvel Studios as best in the show.

