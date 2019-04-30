Avengers: Endgame Box Office: With 189.70 Crores In 4 Days, Becomes The 2nd Highest Hollywood Grosser In India!

Avengers: Endgame Box Office: After setting new records over the weekend globally, Avengers: Endgame is continuing its victory march even during the weekdays in India. After surpassing Fast And Furious 7 on Sunday, the movie took over the lifetime total of The Jungle Book.

Apart from becoming 5th Hollywood movie to achieve the celebrated 100 crore mark in India, Avengers: Endgame is surpassing the highest grossing movies in the list. Summing the grand total of 189.70 crores with 31.05 crores coming on first Monday, the Marvel Cinematic Universe’s flick has beaten The Jungle Book (188 crores) to become second all time highest grossing movie in India.

With a kind of momentum on the weekdays and considering the holiday in Maharashtra and Gujarat on 1st May, Avengers: Endgame is set to become the highest grossing Hollywood release in India, by beating Avengers: Infinity War.

Directed by Anthony Russo and Joe Russo, Avengers: Endgame amassed a mammoth collection of $1.2 Billion mark in the opening weekend.

Check out the list of all time Highest Hollywood Grossers in India:

The movie opened to $350 million in North America and $859 million overseas for a global launch of $1.2 billion, including $330.5 million in China, reports hollywoodreporter.com.

Infinity War, which took 11 days to hit $1 billion, versus five days for Avengers: Endgame, topped out at $2.04 billion globally.

Not only is Avengers: Endgame a direct sequel to Avengers: Infinity War, it’s the culmination of the previous 20-plus titles in the Marvel Cinematic Universe (MCU), a blockbuster series of films that commenced with “Iron Man” in 2008 and established Kevin Feige’s Marvel Studios as best in the show.

