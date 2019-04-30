Bharat: Varun Dhawan’s Special Appearance To Be Chopped From This Salman Khan Starrer?

Salman Khan and Varun Dhawan share an extremely friendly bond with each other. The young actor has been often seen hanging out with Salman and his family. Therefore it was not hard to believe when reports suggesting Varun’s cameo in Salman’s Bharat break out last year.

It was said that Varun will be seen playing the role of Dhirubhai Ambani in the film. Some pictures of Varun Dhawan from the sets of Bharat also came out and reinforced the credibility of reports.

However, if we go by some fresh reports, Varun, who shot the cameo in Bharat, his role will be chopped from it. It is also being said that Varun just came to meet Salman on the sets in Abu Dhabi as he too happened to be in the desert.

Now that’s contrary to director Ali Abbas Zafar’s statement regarding Varun’s cameo in the film. Talking about Varun’s cameo in Bharat, Ali in his recent interview said that he has a very interesting scene in the film. He said, “It was very different. Also, when the film comes out and we do the final cut, we will know how I am using the scene with Varun, but it was fun. It is a very interesting scene.”

Talking about having Varun on the sets of Bharat, Ali said, “Varun is a great friend and actor. He is a very good boy and we really get along and he is also very fond of Salman and Katrina. It was just a big party on sets when he was there.”

Bharat is slated to release on June 5, 2019.

