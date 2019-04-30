Chris Pratt’s BTS Video Of Avengers: Endgame Is Everything!

It’s been 4 days since the release of Avengers: Endgame and there are so many videos out on social media which are trending like crazy. The cast and crew is now sharing the videos from their personal gallery and they are so FREAKING good!

Avengers: Endgame has done tremendously well on the box office and has broken almost all the records and the cast of the movie can’t stop thanking their fans on social media. Now that the movie is released Chris Pratt decided to go the ‘illegal’ way by releasing a BTS video which will make you want to be a part of it!

Chris, who plays the role of Star-Lord in MCU franchise, took social media to release this video, which he shot while the iconic war sequence of Avengers: Endgame was being shot! In the video, we can see the glimpse of the leading cast of the movie that includes Robert Downey Jr., Chris Hemsworth, Mark Ruffalo, Benedict Cumberbatch, Mark Ruffalo, Chris Evans, Tom Holland, Elizabeth Olsen, Zoe Saldana, Anthony Mackie, Sebastian Stan, Danai Gurira, Dave Bautista and Chris himself.

He captioned his post as “I remember being blown away in this moment on the @avengers set. Nobody was allowed to film anything on their phones. I said screw it. No rule was going to stop me from seizing this once in a lifetime opportunity to capture this collection of stars, a group that likely will never be in the same room again. We are so blessed.”

As per the reports, Avengers: Endgame has crossed 1.2 billion on the box office worldwide.

