Ananya Panday Admits That She Is In Love With THIS Next Gen Actor!

Ananya Panday is all set to make her Bollywood debut with upcoming film Student Of The Year 2. The gorgeous newcomer has built a good fan following for herself on the social media and all thanks to her craze, she has already signed her second film Pati Patni Aur Woh also starring Kartik Aaryan and Bhumi Pednekar.

Ananya, who is currently promoting SOTY 2, made an interesting revelation recently regarding her love for Varun Dhawan. In a recent interview to Elle magazine, Ananya opened up about her feelings for Varun Dhawan and said that he knows that she is in love with him and it’s a bit awkward.

Ananya was asked about the actors with whom she can’t wait to work and she replied, “Alia Bhatt and Kareena Kapoor Khan. I am obsessed with both of them. Even Varun Dhawan.”

Further talking about Varun, she said, “His energy… and he is so cute. He knows I am in love with him and it’s a bit awkward.”

Earlier wishing Varun on his birthday, Ananya had posted a lovely picture on Instagram and wrote, “Happiest birthday to the student I’ll always be crushing on! ❤️👩🏻‍🎓#StudentNo1 #StudentOfTheDecade”

Varun Dhawan also made his debut as an actor in Bollywood with Student Of The Year back in 2012. The handsome and talented actor is dating his childhood love Natasha Dalal and plans to marry her in the future. Meanwhile, Ananya’s name has been linked to her Pati Patni Aur Woh co-star Kartik.

Student Of The Year 2 is slated to release on May 10, 2019. The film is directed by Punit Malhotra.

