Hook Up Song From Student Of The Year 2: Tiger Shroff’s Bare Body & Alia Bhatt’s Hot Moves Are Stealing Our Breath!

Hook Up Song From Student Of The Year 2: Starring Tiger Shroff, Ananya Panday & Tara Sutaria, the Karan Johar production is grabbing eyeballs ever since the announcement of the movie. After the first hit track, The Jawaani Song, and Mumbai Dilli Di Kudiyaan, the makers have released another peppy number today – Hook Up Song which stars Alia Bhatt & Tiger.

Hook Up Song witnesses quirky chemistry between Alia & Tiger. While both are showcasing their best moves on the dance floor, all we can notice is Tiger’s bare body and Alia’s cuteness. The Raazi actress with her various attires oozes heat that’s soaring the temperature. After watching their adorable chemistry in the song, we wish for nothing but to see more of them on-screen.

The song has been composed by Vishal – Shekhar, penned by Kumaar and has been crooned by Neha Kakkar & Shekhar Ravjiani.

Check out the song here:

Tiger Shroff said he had a great time working with the “big star”.

“We had so much fun shooting the song. Personally, I have never done a dance number like that…working with Alia was an amazing experience. Though she is such a big star, she was open and cooperative on set while shooting the song,” Tiger told the media.

Student Of The Year 2 is slated for a 10 May, 2020 release.

