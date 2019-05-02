First Look & Release Date Of Varun Dhawan, Sara Ali Khan’s Coolie No.1 REVEALED!

The remake of the 1995 film “Coolie No. 1” is set to hit the screens on May 1 next year. Actor Varun Dhawan will replace veteran Govinda from the original in this remake which will again be directed by his father David Dhawan and will co-star Sara Ali Khan.

“Aaj ka Din, Agle Saal, Aega ‘Coolie No.1’ – Hoga Kamaal! Varun tweeted on May 1.

Actress Sara Ali Khan will be seen opposite him, filling in for Karishma Kapoor from the original.

Sara took to Instagram and shared a photograph of a badge that the coolies wear. It said: “W. RLY. No. 1 licensed porter”.

The director is returning to direct the new movie, which is produced by Vashu Bhagnani who also backed the 1995 film.

After “Mein Tera Hero“, and “Judwaa 2“, the “Coolie No. 1” remake marks the father and son’s 3rd collaboration.

