Avengers Cast: Who Earned How Much? Robert Downey Jr Charged 520 Crores!

By now, we all know how insanely the box office numbers are growing for the latest Marvel movie, Avengers: Endgame, which witnesses various superheroes like Thor (Chris Hemsworth), Captain Marvel (Brie Larson), Iron Man (Robert Downey Jr), Captain America (Chris Evans) uniting to combat the antagonist – Thanos (Josh Brolin).

Now, another interesting thing going viral on the internet is the paycheck of each one of the actors who are playing the heroes! From Robert Downey Jr to Scarlett Johannson and Chris Hemsworth, the numbers will blow your mind!

Robert Downey Jr – Iron Man

Robert Downey Jr who’s portraying the character of Iron Man in the movie has built in a massive fan following for himself. No wonder, he’d be earning big time but the actor was smart enough to think out of the box in the financial zone. According to a report by The Hollywood Reporter, Robert made a negotiated his deal and included profit sharing aspect, due to which the actor earned as much as $75 million (522 crores) for Infinity War. Now, imagine the numbers he’ll rake in for Avengers: Endgame.

Chris Hemsworth – Thor: Ragnarok

Another actor who has become a favourite of many, especially after Endgame lies way below the earnings of Robert, but still rakes in huge numbers that undoubtedly make us jealous. Chris makes earnings of around $15 – $20 million (105 – 150 crores).

Chris Evans – Captain America

Just like Chris, same is the case with Captain America aka Chris Evans. Similar to the situation of the former, he renegotiated his deal with Marvel Studios ahead of Avengers: Infinity War and Endgame and draws a salary of around $15 – $20 million (105 – 150 crores).

Scarlett Johansson

The beauty who kills millions just with her expressions has been on-point with her filmography, and hence the massive love she has garnered. Johansson, who plays the role of Black Widow earns $20 million (140 crores)

Android & IOS users, download our mobile app for faster than ever Bollywood & Box Office updates!