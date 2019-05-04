Ali Abbas Zafar Mockingly Reveals Tiger Zinda Hai & Sultan’s Secrets: “Salman Khan & Producers Took All The Money”

Ali Abbas Zafar along with Salman Khan and Katrina Kaif are currently promoting their upcoming period drama, Bharat, which narrates the story of a man from 1975 to 2010 from the country’s perspective. The trio had spilled several beans during the span, and we recently met Ali, where he gave us scoops about the earnings of Tiger Zinda Hai, Sultan and so much more!

Being their third union, we all are aware of the great bond that Sallu bhai shares with his director. So, we conducted a fun segment, ‘How well do you know Salman Khan’ to test Ali’s knowledge about Salman beyond his own movies! But as they say, a director knows his actor better than anyone and the Bharat director has every piece of information about his favourite man.

Check out the video here:

Bharat, which also stars Jackie Shroff, Disha Patani, Tabu, Sunil Grover amongst others is being jointly produced by Atul Agnihotri’s Reel Life Production, Bhushan Kumar’s T-Series and Salman Khan Films. The movie is slated for a 5th June, 2019 release.

Let us know in the comment section below how many answers did you know from the quiz!

Android & IOS users, download our mobile app for faster than ever Bollywood & Box Office updates!