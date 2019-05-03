From Shah Rukh Khan To Deepika Padukone; Check Out How Much Bollywood Stars Pay To Their Trainers

Being a star in Bollywood is not easy. While the acting talent is a must, you need to have great looks and physique as well to make your fans happy. If Bollywood stars earn huge amount of money from their films they have to pay huge bills as well especially when it comes to maintaining fitness.

Being active on social media, we’ve all seen the pics and videos of our favourite Bollywood celebs from their workout sessions. Many stars also pose with their trainers and share the pics with fans. But have you ever wondered, how much these trainers charge them?

Well, everyone has a different method of payment which is dependent on their client and their schedule. Below is a list of celebrity trainers and how much they charge our favourite Bollywood stars according to In.com. Have a look-

1. Prashant Sawant

Popular celebrity trainer Prashant Sawant trains Shah Rukh Khan and Varun Dhawan. The owner of Body Sculptor gym charges Rs 1,17,000 (a 12-week package) and offers workout, massages and diet plans.

2. Satyajit Chaurasia

The owner of Barbarian Gym trains Superstars like Aamir Khan and Hrithik Roshan. His 3-month package costs Rs 15,00,000 to these stars.

3. Vinod Channa

Stars like John Abraham and Shilpa Shetty achieve their fitness goals in Vinod Channa’s VC Fitness Gym. He charges Rs 1,50,000 per month for weight and cardio training.

4. Namrata Purohit

The Pilates trainer and the owner of The Pilates Studio has celebrity clients like Sonakshi Sinha, Janhvi Kapoor, Sara Ali Khan, Malaika Arora. She charges Rs 40,000 per month.

5. Yasmin Karachiwala

Yasmin is extremely popular on social media for her gym Body Image and clients like Katrina Kaif, Alia Bhatt, Deepika Padukone. She charges Rs 10,000 per session and offers 12 sessions of Pilates a month.

Thoughts?

