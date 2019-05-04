Akshay Kumar Faces Backlash Once Again! This Time Over A ‘Will Settle In Toronto’ Viral Video

2019 Lok Sabha Elections brought in a storm for actor Akshay Kumar who was under the radar of trollers ever since his interview with Prime Minister Narendra Modi. Soon, a video surfaced where the actor when asked about not casting a vote was heard saying, “Chal beta” to the journalist, owing to which he posted a clarification on Twitter yesterday. Despite that, now an old video is going viral where the actor speaking about how Toronto is his home and he plans to settle there post retiring.

Post the actor termed the entire controversy “negative and of unwarranted interest,” now, a new video has surfaced online where Akki was in Toronto probably for some promotions and was seen addressing the crowd and sharing his love for the city. He can be heard saying, “And I must tell y’all one thing – This is my home… Toronto is my home. After I retire from this industry, I will come and settle here”

Check out the video here:

"Toronto is my home, after I retire from this industry I will settle in Canada" pic.twitter.com/Ypet1U0oBJ — Tarique Anwer (@tanwer_m) May 3, 2019

As expected, the video went viral within minutes and lead to the actor being trolled furthermore.

While one of the user wrote, “Retirement ke baad kyu AK… Abhi Chala ja na… Jo BHARAT ke mitti me nahi milta usme hame koi interest Nahi….”

Another went onto say, “Gyaan na diya kare Indians ko.”

“Toh kuch illegal keh dia? Dimaag se paidal,” another user wrote and the backlash went on!

All we can hope is for this controversy to send some and peace to prevail!

