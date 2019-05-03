BREAKING: Akshay Kumar Breaks Silence Over “Negativity” Surrounding His Citizenship!

Several actors like Alia Bhatt, Katrina Kaif amongst others are those who hold citizenship of some another country apart from India and the netizens during the 2019 Lok Sabha Elections have created discussions regarding it. One such actor is Akshay Kumar who was slammed for not casting his vote. In fact, video of a journalist asking him a question surrounding it went viral recently.

Akshay Kumar finally took to his Twitter today and addressed the issue. He went onto share how he’s never hidden the fact that he holds a Canadian passport, and doesn’t understand what the entire fuss is about. He wrote, “I really don’t understand the unwarranted interest and negativity about my citizenship. I have never denied or hidden that I hold a Canadian passport. It is equally true that I have not visited Canada in last 7 years. I work in India, and pay all my taxes in India.” He went onto speak a lot more, which can be seen in the photo below:

Last week, Akshay found himself in trouble and amidst all kind of social trolling as he was not seen voting even though his wife Twinkle Khanna was present at the polling booth. The actor who encouraged his fans to vote was badly trolled by the people for not voting himself or not sharing a pic of his inked finger.

While interacting with the media during the Blank‘s premiere, he was asked to respond to the criticism he’s facing regarding not voting. However, it was Akshay’s reaction which shocked everyone. Khiladi Kumar chose to dodge the question and moved ahead saying, “Chaliye Beta” to the reporter.

