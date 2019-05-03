Box Office, What? Avengers: Endgame Becomes The MOST TWEETED Movie Of ALL Time!

Avengers: Endgame which witnesses the union of various Marvel heroes like Iron Man, Captain Marvel, Black Widow, Thor amongst others coming together to combat the supervillain Thanos, is raking big time at the box office of all major countries. Various records have been broken, the fans have cried their hearts out but the buzz isn’t any low yet – the movie has now become the most tweeted movie of all time on the social media platform.

The movie which released on 26th April in India, as per Twitter Moments has garnered a whopping 50 million tweets, which lands it up as the most talked about movie on Twitter. The news was shared on Thursday evening with the Twitter movies handle sharing a victory GIF of Thor aka Chris Hemsworth.

The handle also shared the most talked about characters from the movie and to a surprise, it wasn’t Iron Man but Thanos at the top. In fact, the second position is further won by Thor, followed by Iron Man, Captain America, Hulk, Loki, Spiderman, Black Widow, Groot and the last position went to Nebula.

Check out the tweets here:

50 million Tweets *sɴᴀᴘ*#AvengersEndgame is now the most Tweeted about movie ever. pic.twitter.com/Um2aGpRpN6 — Twitter Movies (@TwitterMovies) May 2, 2019

Congratulations to the team for another successful day, another successful win!

