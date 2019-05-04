Avengers: Endgame Box Office Day 8: Maintains Collections On 2nd Friday

Avengers: Endgame Box Office Day 8: It is maintaining collections in the second week as well. The film took a major (and unexpected) dip on Thursday though when 16.10 crores came in. That was a bit scary as before that all the weekdays were simply fantastic. Thankfully though, the film stayed in double digit zone on the second Friday as 12 crores* came in.

As such, even this is a dip since with practically zero competition around it, the Hollywood biggie should have been much higher than this number. Nonetheless, this is still the only film which is collecting which means a good weekend is on the cards.

The film has collected 272.40 crores* so far and should cross Dhoom 3 lifetime of 284 crores today. Post that it would be all about surpassing lifetime numbers of Padmaavat [302.15 crores] and Sultan [301.50 crores], and that should be possible by end of Sunday.

In fact jumps over the second weekend would decide how far would Avengers: Endgame eventually go because if these are not huge then rest assured, it would be good news for Student of the Year 2 which releases on the coming Friday.

Note: All collections as per production and distribution sources

*Estimates. Final numbers awaited

