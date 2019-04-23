The Jawaani Song: Randhir Kapoor Opens Up About Recreating His Old Classic In Student Of The Year 2

Ever since Student Of The Year‘s sequel has been announced the film has been under the trollers’ radar. After the release of the trailer and The Jawaani Song, the targetting has only increased. There are a lot of people who have disliked the trailer and have also trolled the remade song.

However, Randhir Kapoor who enacted the original song supports the recreation and says there’s nothing wrong with it. Talking about the same with Mid-Day, Randhir said, “I feel there is no harm in recreating songs. The original track came out four decades ago. Many youngsters were not aware of the song, but today, everyone knows it because of the remix. [After the redux version released], they all went back and searched for the original song on the Internet. I haven’t seen the song, but I have heard it; it has a nice tune. Also, Karan has officially bought the rights of the number. So, his intentions are honest.”

Planning to watch any movie in the theatres? Click here and enjoy exclusive cashback offers!

Further making his point clear, he said, “It’s good to make yesteryear songs more accessible to our youth. I see many youngsters dancing to these remixes, which means they like them. I don’t have any issues with remakes.”

Student Of The Year 2 stars Tiger Shroff in lead and marks the Bollywood debut of Ananya Panday and Tara Sutaria. Directed by Punit Malhotra, the film is all set to release on May 10. First part introduced Varun Dhawan, Alia Bhatt and Sidharth Malhotra in Bollywood. Directed by Karan Johar, it released back in 2012.

Android & IOS users, download our mobile app for faster than ever Bollywood & Box Office updates!