Lok Sabha 2019: Prime Minister Narendra Modi Has A ‘Fantastic’ Reaction On Shah Rukh Khan’s Karo Matdan!

Last month, Prime Minister Narendra Modi urged Bollywood celebrities to create an awareness regarding the ongoing voting season for 17th Lok Sabha elections. Superstar Shah Rukh Khan, who has always been at the forefront of lending his support to relevant causes, this time too, has raised to the occasion, but with a creative twist to Modi’s request.

Yesterday, Shah Rukh Khan released a video track titled Karo Matdan, promoting the voting.

Through a catchy song titled – Karo Matdan, Shah Rukh Khan highlighted the importance of people picking the government that loves the country and its citizens more than themselves. Composed by Tanishk Bagchi, written by Abby Viral and sung by none other than Shah Rukh Khan himself, this song is all sorts of fun!

Shah Rukh Khan took to social media to share the video saying, “PM sahib @narendramodi ne creativity ki liye bola tha. Main thoda late ho gaya video banane mein…aap mat hona Vote karne mein!!! ‘Voting is not only our Right, it is our Power.’ Please Use It. Thank u to @tanishkbagchi @abbyviral @parakramsinghr .”

The actor took to the mic encouraging the people of India to exercise their voting rights. The song serves as a reminder to the people making them aware of their social responsibility, as the elections approach, exhibiting the importance to vote and the power of democracy.

Soon after, SRK posted a video, PM Narendra Modi lauded the actor for his efforts. He stated, “Fantastic effort, @iamsrk! I am sure the people of India, especially first-time voters will pay heed to your appeal and come out to vote in large numbers”.

SRK who shared the video on his social media is not only an actor but a global icon with the power to influence a wide range of public for the greater good.

Shah Rukh Khan has time and again taken a stand in public interest, using his fandom as a tool for social welfare. SRK is the only Indian actor to earn three doctorates. Recently, he was bestowed with an honorary doctorate in philanthropy by University of Law, London.