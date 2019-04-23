Kalank Box Office Collections (Overseas): Packs A Decent Total!

After taking a brilliant start at the box office, Kalank dipped reasonably on the following days during the extended weekend in India. And now, it seems like in international markets too, the movie is affected by poor word-of-mouth. Featuring the noteworthy names- Varun Dhawan, Alia Bhatt, Aditya Roy Kapur, Sonakshi Sinha, Sanjay Dutt and Madhuri Dixit-Nene, it was appreciated for its grandeur but lacked the engaging content.

The film turned out to be the biggest opener in overseas but slowed down a bit on Saturday and Sunday. Nevertheless, the movie still managed to pull a decent total of USD $ 4.83 Million (33.68 crores) over 5 days (Wednesday to Sunday).

Directed by Abhishek Varman, the movie is backed by Fox Star Studios, Dharma Productions and Nadiadwala Grandson Entertainment.

Karan Johar’s multi-starrer, mega-budget “Kalank” may have registered 2019’s biggest opening day collection by garnering Rs 21.60 crore, but viewers took to the social media with a sea of memes taking on the film.

“Bollywood is improving day by day now they are telling us the review of the movie in the title itself. First ‘Zero’ and now ‘Kalank’,” wrote one user.

The film’s songs were also used to comment on the film, directed by Abhishek Varman.

“Audience while going to watch ‘Kalank’ – ‘Baaki sab first class hai‘. Audience after watching ‘Kalank’: ‘Sab ka sab third class hai’,” wrote one user.

Another wrote: “Audience after watching ‘Kalank’. Tabah ho gaye.”

Comparisons have been made of the scale and vibe of the film with Sanjay Leela Bhansali’s brand of cinema.

But in one Twitter review, a user wrote: “When Karan Johar wants to become Sanjay Leela Bhansali, outcome is disaster.”

