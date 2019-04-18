Student Of The Year 2: Netizens Are In Awe Of Ananya Panday & Her Moves In The Jawaani Song

Owing to the wide popularity base that Ananya Panday has garnered in a short span of time with her much awaited release, Student of the Year 2, the netizens are already abuzz with appreciation for Ananya after the release of her enthralling number, “The Jawaani Song” from the movie and is seen trending all over Twitter for her spellbinding performance in the dance number, appearing as a fresh breathe of air.

Here are few tweets:

Definitely my favourite Ananya Panday will win everyone's hearts with her amazing acting. pic.twitter.com/ifBOvhfpA1 — Shibam Dutta (@im_shibam) April 18, 2019

She's simply the best! Ananya Panday you beauty just fabulous, fantastic and improbable ❤️ pic.twitter.com/PRhwl8tzMz — Sindhu Kumbhar (@SindhuKumbhar) April 18, 2019

She's simply the best! Ananya Panday you beauty just fabulous, fantastic and improbable !!! pic.twitter.com/RKK92kOiG9 — PARTHA BASU 🇮🇳 (@pbasu501) April 18, 2019

What I say about Ananya Panday is the best amongst others! pic.twitter.com/8vYQoijUby — Rik (@pintusaadhukh) April 18, 2019

Cuteness overloaded is Ananya Panday! She's got moves like jagger ❤️❤️😘😘 pic.twitter.com/3qNwEzIUiL — Rana Ambalika (@RanaAmbalika) April 18, 2019

Dil chori saada ho Gaya Ananya Panday aapko dekh kar! I wannabe Ananaya Panday now 💃💋🕺😘❤️💃💋🕺😘❤️ pic.twitter.com/Yw0TTZER1r — Alia Irade (@AliaIrade) April 18, 2019

Already a talking name amongst the paparazzi for her glowing appreances off the camera, the actress will be seen sporting a spectrum of looks in her debut movie, Student of the Year 2.

Ananya, who essays the role of a student is already hitting the charts for being a teen sensation and the perfect Girl- next- door.

After rocking the cover of Elle magazine in the April issue, the fashionista is already being eyed to be the ambassador for most of the leading brands, making her the debutante who is already a talking name of the Tinsel Town, marking her as here to stay and slay.

With the release of the song, the netizens of Twitter are all showering their love, praises and applaud for Ananya, making her the trend of the day over India trends.

With the approaching release of her debut movie, Ananya has already bagged another movie with Kartik Aaryan even before the release of her first, making her a household name as a promising debutante and an emerging star.

Ananya’s presence over the media trails, her relatable cover stories, and the enthralling groovy number is already making her debut, the much anticipated and exciting one- not just, for the people of Tinsel Town but also across the World Wide Web

