ThrowbackThursday: This Varun Dhawan Dialogue From Student Of The Year Is All The Attitude We Want To Own!

Since Student Of The Year 2 is all that people are talking about right now, this Thursday, we bring to you a memorable dialogue by the original student, Varun Dhawan. It is one of the famous dialogues that he used in the prequel, Student Of The Year (2012) which also starred Alia Bhatt & Sidharth Malhotra.

Planning to watch any movie in the theatres? Click here and enjoy exclusive cashback offers!

The dialogue was used by Varun against his competitor (played by Sidharth) to prove that even if he’s throwing attitude, it’s because he has earned that position for himself in his college. Sassy much? Just like the upcoming instalment!

Stick to this space for more ‘Filmy Dialogues’. We’ll be back on Monday with an inspiring #MondayMotivation.

Android & IOS users, download our mobile app for faster than ever Bollywood & Box Office updates!