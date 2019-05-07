Bharat: Salman Khan Is Madhuri Dixit & Katrina Kaif Is Salman Khan – Here’s How!

With less than a month to go for Salman Khan & Katrina Kaif’s Bharat, the makers are gradually spilling beans to intrigue the actors’ huge fan base. Now, with the recent reports flowing in, Bharat with his leading lady Kumud will have a Didi Tera Dewar Deewana reverse situation in the song Aithey Aa, that is set against the backdrop of a wedding.

In a conversation with leading daily, Mumbai Mirror, Ali went onto reveal the same as he said, “Irshad Kamil has beautifully captured the flavour in his words. Just imagine, if “Didi Tera Devar Deewana” was reversed with Madhuri (Dixit) and Salman switching places… that’s what our song is. The brief was to create a peppy dance number with the entire family shaking a leg.”

What made the team create it? Ali gave a very impressive answer to it as he said, “Usually, in such a set-up in Hindi films, you see the boy teasing the girl, but because Katrina’s character (Kumud, also known as ‘Madam Sir’) here is as strong as Salman’s (the titular Bharat), the whole song was written from the point of view of women teasing the men,”

Aithey Aa, the song which will witness this quirky chemistry is composed by Vishal–Shekhar while Vaibhavi Merchant has choreographed it. Sung by Akasa Singh, Neeti Mohan and Kamaal Khan, the song was shot at Filmcity in Mumbai in January on a massive set with flowers and over a hundred background dancers.

Directed by Ali Abbas Zafar, Bharat is an official adaptation of the 2014 South Korean film “Ode To My Father“. It is produced by Atul Agnihotri’s Reel Life Production Pvt Ltd, Salman Khan Films and Bhushan Kumar’s T-Series.

The film also stars Jackie Shroff, Disha Patani, Tabu and Nora Fatehi, among others. It is slated to release on June 5, 2019.

