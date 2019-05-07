Game of Thrones fans spotted a huge blunder in the latest episode of the fantasy drama, with a branded coffee cup making it into a scene.

The tense episode included several dramatic scenes as the characters dealt with the aftermath of last week’s ‘Battle of Winterfell’ – but it was the Starbucks cup that stole the show for the Game of Thrones viewers, reports thesun.co.uk.

The cup was placed in front of Daenerys Targaryen, essayed by Emilia Clarke, during a banquet scene.

In a funny reaction to the Starbucks coffee cup goof up, HBO said “Daenerys Targaryen had ordered herbal tea, but was delivered a latte by mistake.”

“The latte that appeared in the episode was a mistake. Daenerys had ordered a herbal tea,” HBO stated in a press release issued to Variety.

One of the opening scenes in the episode featured all of the key characters celebrating the Night King’s defeat with the banquet in the castle.

While Jon Snow, played by Kit Harington, joined in with the drinking, Daenerys remained distant after losing one of her closest friends in the fight — Ser Jorah Mormont — and learning that Jon has a valid claim to the Iron Throne.

As she stared sadly at the revellers from her spot at the head table, a Starbucks coffee cup sits just in front of her.

Noticing the awkward blunder, one fan tweeted: “They seriously left a Starbucks cup in a GoT scene… I don’t even know what to say… How didn’t anyone spot this on set, let alone in post?”

Another wrote: “I still can’t believe they left a Starbucks cup in this scene from the biggest show on television.”

A third quipped: “I missed the story arc where Dany discovers Pumpkin Spice Lattes.”

While some questioned how Clarke didn’t notice the cup in front of her during filming, many others poked fun at the mistake.

“Wow. Product placement negotiations are getting fierce!” one wrote.

“OMG. Someone else’s head is going to roll for that mistake,” another tweeted.

The gaffe comes one month after a viewer noticed a mistake in the first ever episode of the eight-series show, with an extra spotted in modern clothes in the background of a scene.

A character can be seen wearing what appears to be a pair of blue jeans and a raincoat as Jaime Lannister, played by Nikolaj Coster-Waldau, walked to his steed.

The popular fantasy show will come to an end on May 19. The show is aired in India on Star World.

