Deepika Padukone In Salman Khan’s Kick 2? A Meatier Role In The Works

Salman Khan is no doubt the biggest crowd puller of Bollywood and there’s hardly any actress in the industry, who hasn’t dreamt of working with the Dabangg star. While Disha Patani is the new lady to join Khan’s camp with Bharat, the latest rumours flowing in, states that Bollywood’s Mastani, Deepika Padukone to join Salman Khan in the much-awaited Kick 2.

The news coming out from Sajid Nadiadwala’s production house is clearly stating that the fans might witness the never-seen-before pair of Deepika Padukone and Salman Khan, in the sequel of Kick.

The sources close to Sajid Nadiadwala states, “If you remember, Deepika was the first choice for Kick. But somehow it didn’t work out. Jacqueline was brought in and Kick changed the course of her career.”

Since Deepika is known for choosing meatier roles, the makers are careful about her character. “Deepika can’t play just a typical Salman heroine. Her role has to be as powerful as Salman’s. Sajid is working on it, injecting heft into the female lead,” reports Deccan Chronicle.

