Disha Patani Denies Of Being Approached For Salman Khan’s Kick 2!

With still a month remaining for the arrival, Bharat fever is already catching up with the fans. While the movie is in the headlines for marking the reunion of Salman Khan and Katrina Kaif, the chemistry between Khan and Disha Patani in the Slow Motion song is also garnering the attention of the movie buffs. Also, it was heard apart from Bharat, Disha to be part of Sajid Nadiadwala’s Kick 2 but finally, the actress has something to say about the news.

In an exclusive with Pinkvilla, when Disha was asked if she is romancing Salman Khan in Kick 2? as the speculations state so, she replied, “You guys should tell Sajid Nadiadwala Sir this. I hope he is listening.”

She further denied the news about being approached for the much-awaited sequel but hoped to get contacted by the makers.

Actress Disha Patani has rekindled Bollywood’s romance with the yellow sari through the “Slow motion” song from Salman Khan’s “Bharat“. But it has left many asking “Where’s the sari?”

In the video of the peppy number by Vishal and Shekhar featuring Nakash Aziz and Shreya Ghoshal, Disha is seen Matching her dance moves along with Salman.

But it is her sensual yellow sari with a ‘pallu’ twisted like a rope and thrown over her shoulder, that has caught attention. The song garnered over 24 million views on YouTube in just 24 hours.

Award-winning textile designer Gaurang Shah feels the essence of the sari has got completely diluted.

