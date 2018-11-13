Kick 2 VS Brahmastra; Christmas 2019 Will See A Face-Off Between Salman Khan & Ranbir Kapoor!

Kick 2 VS Brahmastra: Today, the makers of Brahmastra, which stars Amitabh Bachchan, Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt in the pivotal roles, made an official announcement about film’s postponement. The film was earlier slated to hit the theatres on August 15, 2019 but now, it has been pushed for a Christmas 2019 release.

It is being speculated that Brahmastra has been moved because Akshay Kumar’s Mission Mangal will now release on August 15, 2019. Akki’s space film will be clashing with John Abraham’s Batla House and Rajkummar Rao’s Made In China.

Well, that’s not all. After Brahmastra got pushed for a Christmas release, it will now have a face-off with Salman Khan’s Kick 2. Earlier, the makers of Kick had announced the sequel on their social media handles. Check out the official announcement here:

The first part of this Salman Khan starrer was loved by the audiences and fans as they got to see their star in a different avatar. His style statement, one liners; everything was quite a treat for all the fans.

Talking about Brahmastra, it has a dream cast which is coming together for the first time. So it will definitely be exciting for the fans to see such great talents coming together. The first part of this fantasy film will come out in 2019 and more two parts will follow in the coming years.

The duo last clashed at the box office with their films- God Tussi Great Ho and Bachna Ae Haseeno. Now after 11 years, Salman and Ranbir will face this clash again.

Are you excited to see Salman and Ranbir clashing at the box office?