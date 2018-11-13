Akshay Kumar VS John Abraham – Mission Mangal To Face A Clash; Ranbir Kapoor-Alia Bhatt’s Brahmastra Postpones!

Superstar Akshay Kumar is probably the busiest actor in the Bollywood. With gearing up for his upcoming sci-fi 2.0, the actor recently announced his first space movie, Mission Mangal. Now, there’s one good as well as bad news for Akkians, who are eagerly waiting to catch their star in the space drama.

A while ago, Akshay Kumar shared the released date of Mission Mangal, on his Twitter handle. The movie will arrive on Independence Day, next year. The actor quoted, “A powerful true story of ordinary people with extraordinary dreams, on an unheard of mission to achieve the impossible. #MissionMangal will come alive on 15th August, 2019. See you at the theaters.”

Also, John Abraham’s action-thriller Batla House is slated to release on next Independence Day, so it will be Akshay versus John at the box office once again, after the clash between Gold and Satyameva Jayate this year.

Earlier, the action-fantasy movie Bramhastra, starring Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt was also scheduled to release on 15th August, but for now, the makers have avoided the clash by scheduling it for December, next year. The official Twitter handle of Dharma Productions posted a picture with confirming the arrival on Christmas 2019. With other biggies of Akki and John coming on the same day, the move seems to be logical.

While Akshay Kumar’s Mission Mangal is a space movie, Batla House starring John Abraham, is based on the 2008 police encounter in Delhi’s Batla House. Apart from this, the Akki starrer Mission Mangal and John starrer Batla House will also have another clash with Rajkummar Rao and Mouni Roy starrer Made In China. Well, it will be interesting to see if anyone of them will postpone their film in the future or no!