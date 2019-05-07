We’re back with the April 2019 edition of our newly started segment ‘Koimoi Bollywood Music Countdown Audience Poll’. Those who are new here, please note that this is not like the regular countdown lists, because in this you will get to choose your favourite song instead of going with a pre-decided list. Salman Khan’s Bharat has entered the list with 2 songs and will face tough competition from Ajay Devgn’s De De Pyaar De.

Let’s go through some new additions in the 4th month of the new year – April with a few of them which are still topping the playlist since months

Chashni (Bharat)

An attempt of reviving Dil Diyan Gallan from Tiger Zinda Hai, team Bharat came up with Chashni. Crooned by Abhijeet Shrivastava, this Vishal-Shekhar creation is a sweet dose of romance. Salman Khan & Katrina Kaif’s chemistry just elevates the mood of the song.

The Jawaani Song (Student Of The Year 2)

Yes, it’s a recreation and it’s another Vishal-Shekhar song on the list. Sung by Vishal Shekhar and Payal Dev, the makers have tried to retain the essence of original with a quirky twist.

Apna Time Aayega (Gully Boy)





Ranveer Singh getting behind the mic has taken everyone by surprise. With some very relatable lyrics, this song is still topping many charts.

Title Track (Kalank)

Kalank title track features Varun Dhawan aka Zafar and Alia Bhatt aka Roop. It encapsulates the love between the duo, who are separated by some circumstances. The song is backed by the soulful voice of Arijit Singh and lyrics of Amitabh Bhattacharya. It is composed by Pritam.

Teri Mitti (Kesari)



This song from Kesari will surely leave you teary-eyed. This emotional song, sung by B Praak is a tribute to all the soldiers fighting for their countries on the borders. The music has been composed by Arko and the lyrics are penned down by Manoj Muntashir. The song will surely give you goosebumps and the feeling of patriotism will leave you in splits.

Aankh Marey (Simmba)

This is one recreation which has ruled the music countdown like a boss! Months after the release, it has still managed to be in the list. Sung by the ever-energetic Mika Singh and Neha Kakkar, the song was an instant chartbuster.

Photo (Luka Chuppi)

The song is a remix version of Tony Kakkar’s last year’s super-hit track. The recreated version retains the essence from the original song adding some grooves from the leading pair. It’s sung by Tony and Neha Kakkar with the rap of Young Desi.

Slow Motion (Bharat)

Yet another Vishal-Shekhar song and this time it’s a commercial dance song. Co-starring Disha Patani, Salman Khan soars the temperature. Nakash Aziz and a very techno-y Shreya Ghoshal have sung the song.

Chale Aana (De De Pyaar De)

The Malik brothers, Armaan Malik and Amaal Mallik, are back with yet another soulful rendition in Chale Aana. De De Pyaar De had multiple options but Chale Aana tops them all. Sung by Armaan Malik, the song has instant-relate lyrics of Kunaal Vermaa.

Ali Ali (Blank)



A very unconventional song on the list but B Praak & Arko’s voice made sure to grab a mention. With a very Sufi touch, this song is pictured in a very ‘Rockstar’ish style ft. Akshay Kumar and Karan Kapadia.

Android & IOS users, download our mobile app for faster than ever Bollywood & Box Office updates!