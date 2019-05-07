Akshay Kumar To Reunite With Gabbar Is Back Director Krish?

After getting involved in a heated exchange of words with Kangana Ranaut, over the controversy of Manikarnika: The Queen Of Jhansi, the director Krish is all set to make a comeback in Bollywood. He made his Hindi directorial debut with Gabbar Is Back in 2015, and this time too, he is in the talks with none other than, Akshay Kumar.

The report in Bollywood Life asserts that director Radha Krishna Jagarlamudi aka Krish has narrated the script to Akshay Kumar. Also, it was heard that while working on Gabbar Is Back, the duo decided to collaborate again for some exciting project. Though the official confirmation is still awaited, we hope the actor and director reunite really soon on an intriguing script.

With actor Akshay Kumar, the contemporary version of Manoj Kumar’s Bharat finally accepting that he is a Canadian citizen and being trolled relentlessly for that all day, it is interesting to find out who is supposed to pay taxes in India. After all, the Akki the Khiladi recently in the news for interviewing the PM has claimed that he works and pays his taxes like everyone else in India.

Last year Akshay Kumar emerged as the seventh highest-paid actor in the world by earning $40.5 million, according to Forbes magazine. Akshay Kumar, who had been at the top position for several years as the highest tax payers in B Town had paid Rs. 29.5 crore in 2017. In 2018-19, Amitabh Bachchan displaced him by paying Rs 70 crore as income tax.

