Time and again we have seen Twitteratti going crazy after celebrities. Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas are getting trolled for their outfits at Met Gala 2019. The theme for this year’s Met Gala was Camp: Notes On Fashion and seems like the Jonases’ have taken it way too seriously.

Priyanka first walked the red carpet of Met Gala in 2017 along with Nick Jonas and was trolled then also. And yet again she is in the news for her costume.

My hair after traveling in a rickshaw from Andheri to Bandra #PriyankaChopra #MetGala2019 pic.twitter.com/2WXtKwhsM9 — Tamanna Wahi (@tamannaW) May 7, 2019

#PriyankaChopra Ranveer Singh Plz stay away from my mom 👱 pic.twitter.com/lD57blSMy5 — Zeyaul Mustfa ضياء المصطفى (@Zeyaul786) May 7, 2019

Pic 1 : Your Facebook Profile picture

Pic 2 : Your Aadhar card picture#PriyankaChopra pic.twitter.com/ttSqcmcHhp — Ratnesh Mishra (@mishraratnesh23) May 7, 2019

I think #PriyankaChopra watched movie "Chalbaaz" before getting ready for the event. She got inspired from the make-up that #SriDevi did for her Aunt 😂😂 pic.twitter.com/9GxSUiTKWS — g0v!ñD $#@®mA (@rishu_1809) May 7, 2019

