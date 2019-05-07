EXCLUSIVE: “Salman Khan & Katrina Kaif Look Perfect Together & They Know It,” REVEALS Director Ali Abbas Zafar

Just a month to go for us to witness Salman Khan in 7 different avatars ranging from the age of 18 to 70 years in his upcoming period drama, Bharat. From live sessions on Twitter to media interviews, the promotions have begun and the team has been giving us intriguing us with insider information time and again! In an exclusive conversation with Ali Abbas Zafar, the director revealed to us about the chemistry that Salman shares with his leading lady, Katrina Kaif, in real life and how they both themselves know that they look perfect together!

Ali gave us information on various topics, including why he chose Salman for the role of Bharat, and how difficult it was for him to write love scenes for Sal-Kat because of their real-life chemistry. Our attention was caught the moment we asked him how he feels when he watches them both on-screen and if he has ever told him personally to how good they look together. To which, Ali replied, “Everyone says that and they both know that they look perfect together”, further on adding, “That is why it becomes really difficult to write love scenes for them”

Check out the video here to get all the scoops:

Directed by Ali Abbas Zafar, Bharat is an official adaptation of the 2014 South Korean film “Ode To My Father“. It is produced by Atul Agnihotri’s Reel Life Production Pvt Ltd, Salman Khan Films and Bhushan Kumar’s T-Series.

The film also stars Jackie Shroff, Disha Patani, Tabu and Nora Fatehi, among others. It is slated to release on June 5, 2019.

