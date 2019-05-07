Bharat 1960’s BTS Video: “Never Seen Such A Beautiful Circus,” Reveals Sunil Grover

Salman Khan shared the behind the scenes of the Great Russian Circus from his upcoming movie, Bharat. The insights from the recreation of the magnificent 1960’s circus through the director’s eyes are a treat for all movie lovers and have successfully built around the anticipation amongst the audience.

The video shares how Salman Khan was made a part of the great retro display. The actor welcomes us to relive sharing,” Welcome to the Great Russian Circus, Re-live a Circus with Bharat!🎪 #MakingOfTheCircus”

The humungous creation of sets and live like performance in the movie are something to look forward to in the film. Salman’s portrayal of seven different looks is just the right icing on the cake.

One of the most anticipated films of the year, Bharat is all set to take the audience on a ride back in time the time on 24th April, 2019. The fans are now counting days before this grand movie releases its trailer.

Including stellar performers like Salman Khan, Katrina Kaif, Disha Patani, Tabu, and Sunil Grover, the Ali Abbas Zafar directorial boasts of an ensemble cast promising power-packed performances.

Directed by Ali Abbas Zafar, ‘Bharat‘ is produced by Atul Agnihotri’s Reel Life Production Pvt. Ltd and Bhushan Kumar’s T-Series is releasing on Eid, 2019.

