Akshay Kumar To Romance Miss World Manushi Chillar In Prithviraj Chauhan’s Biopic!

Bollywood has seen many celebrities from the fashion world, trying their luck in the acting. Miss World title holders like Aishwarya Rai and Priyanka Chopra successfully capitalized their launch pad and reached the new heights in the film industry. Now, as per the latest report, beauty queen Manushi Chillar is all set to join the league with her big screen debut opposite Akshay Kumar, in the biopic of Indian King Prithviraj Chauhan.

The source close to the development quoted, “Manushi will be making her big Bollywood debut opposite none other than Akshay Kumar. She has been signed on for the Prithviraj Chauhan biopic that is expected to go on floors sometime towards the latter half of this year. Chandraprakash Dwivedi is directing the historical drama and YRF is producing it”, reports Pinkvilla.

Revealing the details about the character, the report states, “Manushi has shown a lot of promise from the time she became a national craze. She is not only pretty but a great performer, too. She will be essaying Sanyukta’s role and will be romantically paired opposite Akshay. Aditya Chopra feels she has a good screen presence and has also got her on board as one of the talents under his banner”.

The report further states that Manushi is leaving no stone unturned to make to it big in her first attempt. “She is doing a lot of acting and dance workshops. She has been reading about the time zone in which the period saga is set in. It’s an epic love story that will be one of the biggest highlights from the production house in the coming years”, the source adds.

