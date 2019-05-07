Student Of The Year 2 Box Office: Day 1 VS Highest Opening Days Of Vicky Kaushal, Varun Dhawan & 4 Other Next-Gen Actors!

With just 3 days to go for Tiger Shroff, Tara Sutaria & Ananya Panday’s Student Of The Year 2 to hit the theatres, box office predictions have started, and why not? The box office has become the new measurement of success in the industry! So, we thought why not analyse where this Karan Johar production will stand against top opening days of next-gen actors including Sidharth, Varun, Vicky amongst others.

Vicky Kaushal – Uri: The Surgical Strike

The most unexpected blockbuster affair which revolved around the 2016 Surgical Strike had an opening day of 8.20 crores, which also went onto become Vicky’s highest opening project. However, Uri had its glorious run with 244.06 crores as its lifetime numbers.

Sidharth Malhotra – Ek Villain

After an impressive debut with Karan Johar’s Student Of The Year, Sidharth has had some great projects in his filmography. One of these being, Ek Villain which became his highest opener of all time with 16.72 crores.

Varun Dhawan – Kalank

Kalank might have been Varun’s first flop ever in his filmography, but it does have memories to look forward to. One of them being the fact that it is his highest opener with earnings of 21.60 crores.

Rajkummar Rao – Stree

Rajkummar has been riding high on success with Stree that not only garnered him highest Day 1 (6.82 crores) but also praises from audiences as well as critics. The movie also became the most profitable of 2018!

Ayushmann Khurrana – Badhaai Ho

Ever since his debut with Vicky Donor, Ayushmann Khurrana is known for his best portrayals. One such was Badhaai Ho which opened at 7.29 crores and became his highest opening. The movie was also a super-hit affair at the box office!

Sushant Singh Rajput – M.S. Dhoni

Last but not the least in the list is Sushant Singh Rajput, who earned his highest opening of 21.30 crores with M.S Dhoni, which is a biopic on former Indian cricket captain, Mahendra Singh Dhoni.

Now when all of this is compared to Student Of The Year 2, with the trade analysts’ expectations of double-digit numbers on its Day 1, looks like Ayushmann, Vicky & Rajkummar’s numbers may easily be surpassed. Also, an added addition is Tiger Shroff’s Baaghi 2‘s numbers of 25.10 crores, which are higher than any of the above actors. Only time will tell if these records would be surpassed, but for now, we have a lot to look forward to!

