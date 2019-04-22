Bharat Trailer Out! Salman Khan ROCKS The Ali Abbas Zafar Show

Bharat Trailer is out and the wait is finally over for the Salman Khan fans and all the diehard moviegoers. The Salman Khan-Katrina Kaif led movie has a very strong supporting cast in Jackie Shroff, Tabu, Sunil Grover, Disha Patani. Trailer is a grand spectacle as it visualizes the history of India through a common man.

The trailer showcases Bharat’s (Salman Khan) life narrated by himself ranging from 1964 to 2010. From being a stuntman in a circus to have to do something with oil-mine, Bharat’s life is colourful and has a dark past. With two songs in the trailer, Slow Motion and Zinda, both of them are already aiming to top the charts.

Check out the trailer here:

Sunil, who is sharing screen space with Salman for the first time in “Bharat”, recently said: “I haven’t seen a disciplined human being an artist like him (Salman). He does so much work at one time. He does shoots for his current film and at the same time, he listens to scripts which he is going to do in the year 2032.

“He is a very busy artist. He does television, travelling and also looks after his ‘Being Human’ charitable organisation. Apart from that, every day he spends two hours at the gym. A few days back, I saw that he fractured his rib while exercising but on the third day again, I saw him exercising so, I feel he is made of some another soil.”

Sharing his experience of being a part of “Bharat”, Sunil said: “I feel really happy and I thank god that he made me a part of such a huge and good film. It was really a beautiful journey… I am happy and honoured to be a part of the film.”

Bharat is an official adaptation of a 2014 South Korean film “Ode To My Father“. It is produced by Atul Agnihotri’s Reel Life Production Pvt Ltd and Bhushan Kumar’s T-Series. It is slated for an Eid release in 2019.

