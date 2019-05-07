Priyanka Chopra Congratulates Bestie Meghan Markle & Prince Harry On Their First Child

The MET Gala may have been keeping Priyanka Chopra Jonas busy, but the actress ensured she gave an Instagram shoutout on the arrival of her friend Meghan Markle and Prince Harry’s first baby.

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex welcomed a son on Monday.

Priyanka posted a screenshot of the Royals’ announcement and wrote, “Congratulations M & H.” She also added a pink heart emoji on the graphic.

“Quantico” star Priyanka and former “Suits” actress Meghan have been friends for long. Priyanka was also a guest at Meghan’s wedding to Prince Harry in May last year.

Meghan could not attend Priyanka’s wedding in India, and neither could Priyanka attend the royal’s baby shower.

