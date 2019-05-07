Best known for his work in Kannada film industry, Yash shot to fame and gained huge popularity in the Hindi speaking belt with his mega success KGF: Chapter 1. Before the release of the mass entertainer, the actor and his wife Radhika Pandit, were blessed with a baby girl. After keeping away from paparazzi, the duo has posted the first picture of their daughter on the social media.

Yash and his wife Radhika Pandit, shared the picture of their yet unnamed daughter, on their official Instagram account.

While the baby girl hasn’t been named, her parents decided to call her ‘YR’, an abbreviation of Yash and Radhika.

“Presenting to you” The girl who rules my world “.Since we haven’t named her yet, let’s call her baby YR for now. Do shower your love n blessings on her too”, reads the caption.

The second chapter of upcoming Kannada action-drama “KGF“, starring Yash in the lead, had its official launch here on 13th March at a ceremony in the presence of the film’s cast and crew.

The launch was attended by Yash, Srinidhi Shetty, director Prashant Neel and producer Vijay Kiragandur.

Following the runaway success of “KGF”, which emerged as the first Kannada film to breach the Rs 200 crore club worldwide, the hype for “KGF: Chapter 2” has reached unprecedented heights.

In a recent interview to IANS, Yash said the second chapter will be “bigger” and “better” than the first part.

