Jacqueline Fernandez: Turning The Bane Of ‘Social Media’ Into A Boon!

In the age of the internet, social media has had a debatable stance. While many consider it as a bane, the leading ladies of Bollywood have used the platform to create awareness turning it into a boon. Deepika Padukone, Priyanka Chopra Jonas, Jacqueline Fernandez, and Shraddha Kapoor in acknowledgement of their vast fan following have emerged as influencers to mould the thoughts of their followers.

Bollywood’s leading lady Deepika Padukone has time and again used social media as a medium to create awareness of mental illness amongst the fans and followers.

Apart from being an actress, Priyanka Chopra is also a UN member and uses her social media to share insights into her activities.

One of the most loved actresses of Bollywood, Jacqueline Fernandez has so far created a huge impact on society through her various social activities. The actress has used the medium to not just create awareness but also to bring about change in materialized action. From raising funds through appeals on her social media posts to actually starting a campaign named Jacqueline Builds, the actress has used social media to rebuild Kerala after the floods.

Jacqueline Fernandez also represented Animal Rights at the United Nations as she took 8K signatures to ban animal testing.

The actress also has been cautious choosing the brands to associate with as she believes every brand should have a CSR cause to stand for.

Time and again Jacqueline has voiced her opinion on environmental issues like marine life conservation and animal rights through her social media handles.

Shraddha Kapoor also has been actively raising her voice to create an impact when it comes to animal rights.

As the fandom of the stars provide a huge fan following, the actresses have been using the same to shape thoughts and use their power in the well being of the masses.

