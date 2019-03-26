Aafat Waapas: ‘Gully Boy’ Naezy Dedicates A Cracking Comeback To Fans!

Naezy, one of the inspirations behind the Ranveer Singh-Alia Bhatt starrer Gully Boy, is back with a new track titled ‘Aafat Waapas’. The renowned rapper is a pioneer of Mumbai rap scene and is known for using local Mumbaiya slangs.

The recently released Aafat Waapas is a sequel to Naezy’s debut song Aafat, which became widely popular. Just like his previous singles, this too features the local slangs of the city and multisyllabic rhyme.

Naezy’s latest track is devoted to all his fans and Mumbai rappers, in which the rapper also took a slight dig at the haters.

Aafat Waapas is sung and penned by Naezy, while composed by Phenom.

Praising Zoya Aktar’s Gully Boy, Divine stated, “Hip-hop is the voice of the streets and ‘Gully Boy‘ will take it to every corner of the country. The movie will make people more open to the idea of hip-hop, and definitely make them more aware,” as per IANS.

Like Divine, Naezy, whose real name is Naved Sheikh, has kept hope alive.

“We have a limited audience (for hip-hop). I hope that through the film, our audience gets expanded and the whole of India gets to see the real hard work of the underground rappers.”

He believes Gully Boy will open “more doors” for Indian street rappers and will “bring a change” in the Indian music industry.

Naezy’s obsession with rap began when he was just 13.

He didn’t have advanced music instruments, but he shot a video Aafat on an iPad, and it went on to garner more than 470,000 views on YouTube, putting him in the spotlight. This feat got him noticed in India’s rap culture.

