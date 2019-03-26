Captain Marvel Box Office Collections: Maintains Its Steady Pace!

Captain Marvel Box Office Collections: It is maintaining its smooth run at the box office with numbers clearly unexpected after the latest release of Akshay Kumar’s Kesari. Undoubtedly, super-hero is one genre that the Indian audience isn’t ready to let go any time soon and this Brie Larson starrer is a proof of it.

After earning 80 crores* till Saturday, the movie added another 1.50 crores to its kitty and its total collection till 3rd Sunday stand at 81.50 crores*. The movie has not got as affected as the trade pundits predicted because of Kesari and it is indeed tremendous to see its continuous successful pace at the box office.

It is now to be seen where the lifetime numbers of this movie will stand but for now, all’s well! Oscar-winning actress Brie Larson is a huge fan of India and says she loves all the colours of the country.

“I loved India. I got to travel a little bit. Kerala has a lot of fish and coconut chutney, so good. And pickle, I can eat a lot of pickle,” Larson said.

“There’s just a lot of colour and brightness and a lot of dancing,” added the actress, who had earlier shot romantic comedy musical film “Basmati Blues” in India.

She had previously shared her admiration for the country through Instagram back in 2016.

She opened about her India trip in an interview to Star Sports India, read a statement.

Marvel Studios’ Captain Marvel introduces the MCU’s first stand-alone, female-franchise title character, Carol Danvers aka Captain Marvel, essayed by Larson.

Android & IOS users, download our mobile app for faster than ever Bollywood & Box Office updates!