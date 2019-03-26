Kesari Box Office: Despite Positive WOM, Monday Trends Lower Than Total Dhamaal, Gully Boy & Zero

Kesari Box Office: This Akshay Kumar starrer is spelling some surprises at the box office, right from its opening day. The movie despite Holi celebrations took an amazing start of 21.06 crores on opening day but failed to show any significant growth during its extended weekend. And now the Monday collection of 8.25 crores has come as a bit surprising, as it is trending lower than recent releases like Total Dhamaal, Gully Boy and Zero, which took a lower start than this periodic-action drama.

Let’s take a look at the first Monday collections of recent biggies and how they trended compared to opening day:

Total Dhamaal

After taking a very good start of 16.50 crores on a regular Friday, Ajay Devgn and team continued to bring audiences despite mixed to poor reviews from critics. Due to positive word-of-mouth amongst the masses, Total Dhamaal collected 9.85 crores with a normal weekday drop.

Gully Boy

A musical drama directed by Zoya Akhtar fetched highly positive reviews from critics and audiences alike. This Ranveer Singh-Alia Bhatt starrer was benefitted of Valentine Day release as it bought in 19.40 crores on opening day but dropped a little more than expected on its first Monday by collecting 8.65 crores.

Uri: The Surgical Strike

This Vicky Kaushal starrer action-adventure movie minted extraordinarily at the box office. After taking a decent start of 8.20 crores, Uri: The Surgical Strike surprised one and all by collecting 10.51 crores on first Monday, which was more than opening day.

Manikarnika: The Queen Of Jhansi

The biographical drama managed 5.10 crores on first Monday, which were good considering the opening numbers of 8.75 crores. Despite several political controversies, this Kangana Ranaut starrer managed good footfalls due to positive feedback from the audience.

Zero

Given a huge pre-release, Zero managed a good start of 20.14 crores but failed to show healthy growth during the entire weekend. Despite the negative reviews and social media trolling, the movie managed a good hold on first Monday by making 10 crores.

2.0

Being the most advanced and big-budgeted spectacle, 2.0 enjoyed a tremendous a huge pre-release buzz amongst the movie buffs and the casting of Akshay Kumar opposite Rajinikanth acted as a plus. With all the positives, the sci-fi thriller collected 20.25 crores on opening day, in its Hindi version. Further, on Monday, it experienced a drop less than 50% to add another 13.75 crores.

With Kesari raking 8.25 crores on Monday, which equals more than 50% drop, it seems that the movie is failing to translate the positive word-of-mouth into the numbers. Now, it will be interesting to see how this Akshay Kumar starrer fares from here on.

