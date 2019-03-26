EXCLUSIVE: Kartik Aaryan & Sara Ali Khan’s Imtiaz Ali Movie Titled As #AajKal

Since a long time now, rumours are rife that Kartik Aaryan & Sara Ali Khan’s upcoming is a remake of Saif Ali Khan & Deepika Padukone’s Love Aaj Kal. The 2009 Imtiaz Ali film remains to be a masterpiece loved by masses. Now, a source close to us has exclusively revealed the title of this new movie and things seem to be making sense after all!

A source close to us revealed that the makers have already finalized a title and have also registered it with IMPPA (Indian Motion Picture Producer’s Association). “Maddock Films has registered the title #Aajkal for the Kartik Aaryan & Sara Ali Khan starrer with the board”.

While whether the movie is a remake of Love Aaj Kal or not is still a mystery but the title does sound similar. We along with our sources have thrown our hints, now it is for y’all to decode the reports!

The movie is being helmed by none other than Imtiaz Ali, who himself directed Love Aaj Kal.

Recently, videos of Kartik & Sara kissing for a scene went viral, and the internet was stormed with comments and opinions of the masses. That was obvious, taking in consideration the mass following that both the actors have garnered for themselves within a little span of time.

Meanwhile, Kartik is riding high with success of his last superhit, Luka Chuppi, alongside Kriti Sanon. On the other hand, Sara has been marking headlines ever since her debut in Kedarnath and of course to be mentioned is Ranveer Singh’s Simmba.

Do you like the title #Aajkal? Share your views in the comment section below!

