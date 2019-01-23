Simmba Box Office Day 26: It Shows Jump On Its 4th Tuesday!

Simmba Box Office: When Ranveer Singh stepped in the commercial zone, there were few minds doubting his potential. But as soon as the movie was released, within a day everyone was easily convinced how is one of the best we’ve got. The movie crossed the 200 crores at the box office and now it’s inching towards the 240 crore mark.

The movie in its week 4 has shown a jump on its fourth Tuesday when compared it with its fourth Friday and Monday. It collected 66 lakhs on its fourth Friday and 58 lakhs on first Monday, it has gone ahead to collect 70 lakhs on its fourth Tuesday. The movie now stands at the grand total of 237.50 crores.

Simmba also saw a clever mashup of Ajay Devgn’s Singham announcing a new cop in the franchise with Sooryavanshi starring Akshay Kumar. Rohit Shetty is all set to build the first-ever crossover universe bringing Singham, Simmba and Sooryavanshi together. Ranveer, who has been showcasing his versatility film after film and is fresh off the box office hit Simmba, plays a street rapper in Zoya Akhtar’s Gully Boy and has sung four songs in the album. Three of the tracks – Asli Hip Hop, Apna Time Aayega & Meri Gully Mein have found fans.

Ranveer thanked Shetty for the success of Simmba.

“The record-breaking opening of Simmba is for the entire team to cherish and I thank Rohit Shetty for believing in me and trusting that I can do his masala cop film convincingly.”

