Akshay Kumar & Ajay Devgn Set To Roar In 2019 With 7 Confirmed Releases, Contribute Immensely To Bollywood’s Revenue In 2019

More than a quarter of a century in the industry and still counting – that’s how the journey of Akshay Kumar and Ajay Devgn has been in Bollywood. Beginning their career right at the beginning of the 90s and soon gearing up to complete three decades each in the industry, both Akshay and Ajay have been maintaining their superstar status alive and kicking amongst the mass as well as class audiences.

Now 2019 is set to be special as between the two men, there would be as many as seven major releases in a matter of just 10 months.

Let’s talk about Akshay Kumar first. He would be beginning his 2019 campaign with Kesari in March. The Holi release would be followed by a hat-trick of films that would arrive in quick succession starting with the month of August. Mission Mangal is an Independence Day weekend arrival, Good News arrives in September and then Housefull 4 releases on Diwali weekend in October.

No wonder, he retains his status as a one-man industry who gave a business of close to 400 crores through 2.0 (Hindi), Gold and PadMan, a huge number considering the fact that all of Bollywood films brought in around 3500 crores in 2018. Going by this ratio and adding an incremental element to it, one expects around 21% of Bollywood business to be generated just by Akshay Kumar through his four confirmed releases in 2019.

On the other hand, Ajay Devgn had a relatively quieter year in 2018, what with Raid as his only major release where he was the central protagonist. The film went on to enter the 100 Crore Club. Later his appearance in Simmba brought in huge accolades as well and contributed well to the 200 Crore Club Blockbuster that it turned out to be.

Now in 2019, it is expected that he would be delivering his own 200 Crore Club Blockbuster with Total Dhamaal, the promo of which has been released just now. A family entertainer, it releases in less than a month from now and is expected to be a riotous action-comedy affair. This would be followed by an urban romcom De De Pyaar De and before the close of the year, his period action drama Tanhaji – The Unsung Warrior would be arriving as well. Between these three films, at least 400 crore more is expected which should again contribute immensely to the Bollywood report card before 2019 concludes.

While Akshay and Ajay have a good count of releases between them, other veteran superstars are going relatively slow. Salman Khan would be seen in a single release Bharat but Shah Rukh Khan and Aamir Khan don’t even have a film on floors for 2019 release. As for Hrithik Roshan, he would be seen in two releases – Super 30 and yet untitled Sidharth Anand film with Tiger Shroff.

All said and done, 2019 is going to be a big moolah year again and with a relatively smaller film like Uri – The Surgical Strike already entering the 100 Crore Club and taking a shot at the 200 Crore Club, a 4000 crore year seems like a definite possibility.

Android & IOS users, download our mobile app for faster than ever Bollywood & Box Office updates!