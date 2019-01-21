PadMan Box Office (Japan): Shows Good Growth In Its 7th Week!

Akshay Kumar’s PadMan, after doing, considerably good numbers at the Indian box office released in Japan on December 7th. The movie started well and it’s in its 7th week now. It’s not just still running over there but is bagging in a decent amount too.

The movie is based on the social issue of menstrual hygiene and that might be a point that’s connecting people of Japan with a desi story. The movie completed its 7th weekend yesterday at the Japan box office and has collected around 5 crores till date.

The movie has shown good growth in its 7th weekend and it’s expected to hold its fort for some more time now. Akshay Kumar, Radhika Apte and Sonam Kapoor were appreciated for their performances in the film. Many also touted Akshay’s speech in the United Nations as one of the best scenes of that year.

During the movie release, the director of the film R. Balki was asked if the subject affected the film’s business, he told: “When you make a film on menstruation, the intention is never the box office number, but the impact it creates. The best part is people now do not shy away talking about menstruation.

“Even if 10 people changed their thought, I would consider that as good sign. And whatever number our film has got at the box office, it shows how many people watched the film, keeping the intention of the film in mind. For us, it is a huge achievement.”

